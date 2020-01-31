Chef Mark Outdoes Himself!

Chef Mark Shoopman scores big with his Ultimate 2020 Superbowl Spectacular… he really outdoes himself with this one! Ready to try it at home? Here’s the recipe:

The Ultimate 2020 Super Bowl Spectacular!

This ultimate clash of huge flavors in this Super Bowl Spectacular is bigger than the game itself! Tell your football fans in your Man Cave or She Shed to strap themselves in!

By Certified Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients:

6 each Toasted, large hamburger bun. Use a sturdy one!!

1 pound Ground chuck, 80/20 lean or better

1 pound Pork sausage

½ cup Sweet yellow onion, finely chopped

12 slices Peppered bacon, (or your favorite bacon)

1 each Pork butt, average about 5-8 pounds with bone in

As Needed Spicy brown sugar rub, recipe follows

8 ounces Super Bowl Slaw, recipe follows

1 slice Smoked Cheddar cheese

1 slice Pepper-jack cheese

2 slices American cheese

As Desired Super Bowl Sauce, recipe follows

1 small head Fresh green cabbage, finely shredded

Spicy Brown Sugar Rub – Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

1 cup Brown sugar

½ cup Kosher salt

2 tablespoons Onion powder

1 teaspoon Cayenne pepper, more if you desire it hotter

2 teaspoons Dried oregano

2 teaspoons Dried thyme

1 tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Freshly ground black pepper

The Ultimate 2020 Super Bowl Sauce:

½ cup Yellow mustard

2 ounces Cider vinegar

3 tablespoons Brown sugar

¼ teaspoon Paprika

¼ teaspoon Black pepper

¼ teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ cups Real mayonnaise, not sandwich spread

Mix all ingredients and chill. This sauce is used for the slaw and the remainder is used for the sauce to squirt all over the sandwich if desired.

The Ultimate 2020 Super Bowl Pork Butt Preparation and Procedure:

There are many ways to do cook pork butt, so you may use your favorite, but this is an easy preparation.

Rinse the pork butt and completely pat dry. Mix 4 tablespoons of the rub with 2 cups of water and ½ cup of cider vinegar and set aside. Place the pork butt fat cap up in a lightly greased oven roaster and rub the pork butt all over with spicy brown sugar rub making sure to completely coat it. Place it in the refrigerator and allow it to rest for 1 hour.

Remove from the refrigerator and pour the water, spice, and vinegar mixture into the pan.

Place in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes or until the fat cap browns up and begins to lightly crust. Remove pan from oven and cover with foil to seal very tight and continue to cook for 3-5 hours or until it reaches and internal temperature of 200 – 215 degrees F. About 1.5 hours per pound. Remember all ovens cook differently, so be sure to check the internal temperature.

Remove from oven and leave covered and allow it to rest for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and using tongs or a fork, pull the meat apart and from the bone making sure to mix in all of the pan drippings and spices. Remove the bone and add your favorite barbecue sauce if you wish, but its not necessary.

The Ultimate 2020 Super Bowl Burger Preparation:

In a medium size bowl mix the ground chuck, and pork sausage. Divide into six individual balls and form into patties. Season with a little salt and pepper and place a little dimple in the centers so the cook even.

The Ultimate 2020 Super Bowl Slaw Preparation:

Mix the cabbage with 2 cups (or more for extra creamy) of the Super Bowl Sauce and chill thoroughly.

The Ultimate 2020 Super Bowl Spectacular Preparation and Presentation!

Heat a griddle over medium high heat. Toast the buns with butter until lightly browned and set aside. Next cook the bacon until crisp and set aside. Finally place the burgers on the grill and cook until well done. Gently pat the excess grease from them and keep warm for service.

Starting with bottom of the bun, place a slice of pepper-jack cheese topped with a slice of American cheese and then the burger. Next top the burger with a slice of the smoked cheddar cheese and another slice of American cheese and then the bacon strips. Next, pile on the pulled pork. On top of the pork place a nice “nest” of the slaw and finally, If desired, squirt some more of the sauce on top and crown it with top of the bun. Whew!! Open wide and tear it up!! Serve with your favorite sides and a pickle!