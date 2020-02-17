Cherries Flambe’- great any day!

Chef Mark Shoopman prepares a Valentines Day dessert- Flambe Cherries with Ice Cream. It will make you scream… for more! Here’s the recipe:

My Sweet Valentine Flambé Cherries and Ice Cream

Treat your sweetie to this classic lover’s dessert. “Prepare it tableside and show your stuff!”

Presented by Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Serves 2 large servings or 4 small servings

Ingredients:

4 ounces Salted Butter, divided in half

½ cup Brown Sugar

1/8 cup Juice of an orange, freshly squeezed

1 tablespoon Juice of a lemon, freshly squeezed

1 can Dark, sweet cherries, drained and juice reserved

1/8 cup Reserved cherry juice

1 Tablespoon Finely grated orange zest

1/4 cup Golden or dark rum. Must be 80 to 100 Proof to flambé appropriately.

As desired Vanilla Bean ice cream, Figure about 1 cup per person

Method:

Spoon the ice cream into your choice of serving vessel. Remember to be creative and use some decorations such as sauces to paint a heart on the plate or small edible flowers, mint etc.… Use your romantic imagination! Keep chilled for service. Melt the butter over medium-high heat. add the sugar and stir and cook until just dissolved and begins to carnalize being careful not to burn. Increase the heat and Immediately add the reserved cherry juice, orange and lemon juices. Allow to come to a bubbly roll and add the cherries and orange zest. Allow to cook over high heat stirring constantly until it thickens slightly, about 2 minutes. Remove the cherries from the heat and add in the brandy. Ignite with a long lighter. You want to ignite the fumes and not the liquid. Gently shake the pan until the blue flame has extinguished itself. Add the remaining butter and gently stir until it just melts. Serve immediately over your vanilla ice cream.

Please be careful when flambéing paying attention to anything flammable above and around where you ignite the cherries. When the initial large flame has died down, a small blue flame will continue to burn for several seconds. Shake or stir the cherries gently to expose more alcohol to the flame, being careful that they do not burn. The goal is to have the small, blue flame burn for as long as possible, thereby cooking out the alcohol and entertaining your guests!