Fall Comfort Food

Chef Mark Shoopman prepares Sauteed Chicken with a Blue Cheese, Mushroom, Bacon Sauce. An unlikely combination of ingredients with a fantastic finish and flavor! Try it at home:

Sautéed Breast of Chicken with Blue, Mushroom and Bacon Sauce

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients:

4 each Boneless chicken breast 4 to 6 ounce, pounded lightly

4 tablespoons Margarine (Can substitute 2 tablespoons of real butter and 2 tablespoons of olive oil)

½ cup Bacon, cooked and rough chopped

2 cups Mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon Fresh Garlic, minced

½ cup Red Onion, sliced in half moons

¾ cup Blue cheese crumbles

½ cup Parsley, finely diced, divided

2 Cups Heavy cream

1 cup All Purpose flour

1 tablespoon Mild paprika

As desired Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Procedure and Presentation:

Combine the paprika with flour and season the flour with ½ tablespoon of salt and pepper, (more if desired). Lightly pound the chicken breasts between two pieces of saran wrap so the are uniform in thickness, about ½ inch. Dredge them in the flour mixture shaking off the excess and set aside.

Next heat the margarine over medium-high heat in a non-stick skillet until it begins to shimmer. Add the chicken and gently cook on each side about 3 minutes or reaching and internal temperature of 165 degrees F. do not get the pan to hot as you do not want to burn the flour. Remove from pan and keep warm for service.

Next add the mushrooms and onions and garlic to the pan. Sautee quickly just until they become tender and the mushrooms begin to brown. Add the bacon, half of the parsley and the heavy cream. Continue to cook stirring frequently until it just thickens add the blue cheese and remove from heat and allow to rest 1 minute stirring in the blue cheese until it begins to melt.

Adjust the flavor with salt and pepper and add the chopped parsley.

Present the chicken breasts on warmed dinner plates and lovingly soon the sauce over the top, garnish with the remaining parsley and enjoy!