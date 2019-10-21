Farfalle Alfredo, Dine-In or To Go!

Breaking News
Biaggi’s Chef Stefan Hodges prepares a guest favorite- Farfalle Alfredo! Dine at Biaggi’s in Peoria or Bloomington, carry-out at Biaggis.com, or make it yourself at home!

Biaggi’s Farfalle Alfredo

10 oz. skinless, boneless chicken breast – cut into strip and grilled

2 Tbl salt

3 C farfalle pasta (bowtie)

2 Tbl olive oil

¼ C prosciutto (or ham), thinly sliced and diced

¼ C red onion, diced

24 oz. Alfredo sauce

1 C chicken stock

½ C frozen peas, slightly thawed

¼ C roasted red peppers, diced

4 Tbl Asiago cheese, grated or shredded

4 Tbl Parmesan cheese, grated

PASTA

  • Place 4 quarts of water into a large pot and add salt. Bring to a boil and add pasta.
  • Stir often and continue to boil to desired tenderness. Meanwhile, begin preparing sauce.

SAUCE

  • Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over high heat.
  • Add the prosciutto (or ham) and red onion and sauté over heat for 2-3 minutes.
  • Stir in the Alfredo sauce, chicken breast, chicken stock, peas and roasted red peppers and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

TO FINISH

  • When the pasta is ready, drain and toss with the sauce in a sauté pan, stirring over high heat for 1-2 minutes.
  • Remove sauté pan from the heat and toss with the Asiago cheese and ½ of the Parmesan cheese.
  • Place in a serving dish and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

