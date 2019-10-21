Farfalle Alfredo, Dine-In or To Go!

Biaggi’s Chef Stefan Hodges prepares a guest favorite- Farfalle Alfredo! Dine at Biaggi’s in Peoria or Bloomington, carry-out at Biaggis.com, or make it yourself at home!
Biaggi’s Farfalle Alfredo
10 oz. skinless, boneless chicken breast – cut into strip and grilled
2 Tbl salt
3 C farfalle pasta (bowtie)
2 Tbl olive oil
¼ C prosciutto (or ham), thinly sliced and diced
¼ C red onion, diced
24 oz. Alfredo sauce
1 C chicken stock
½ C frozen peas, slightly thawed
¼ C roasted red peppers, diced
4 Tbl Asiago cheese, grated or shredded
4 Tbl Parmesan cheese, grated
PASTA
- Place 4 quarts of water into a large pot and add salt. Bring to a boil and add pasta.
- Stir often and continue to boil to desired tenderness. Meanwhile, begin preparing sauce.
SAUCE
- Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over high heat.
- Add the prosciutto (or ham) and red onion and sauté over heat for 2-3 minutes.
- Stir in the Alfredo sauce, chicken breast, chicken stock, peas and roasted red peppers and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes.
TO FINISH
- When the pasta is ready, drain and toss with the sauce in a sauté pan, stirring over high heat for 1-2 minutes.
- Remove sauté pan from the heat and toss with the Asiago cheese and ½ of the Parmesan cheese.
- Place in a serving dish and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.