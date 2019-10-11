Mahvelous Beef Medallions!

Chef Mark Shoopman prepares a delicious fall dish… Beef Tenderloin Medallions with Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Your guests are gonna love it… and so will you! Here’s the recipe:

Medallions of Beef tenderloin with Mushroom-Marsala Sauce

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients:

4 each Four ounce Beef Tenderloin cutlets

4 tablespoons Extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

2 teaspoons Scallions, minced

2 teaspoons Fresh garlic, minced

1-1/2 teaspoons Fresh thyme, chopped

½ cup Veal or beef stock

As Desired Black pepper, freshly ground

As Desired Sea or Kosher salt

8 ounces Mushrooms, sliced (use your favorites like crimini, shitake, or button)

½ cup Sweet Marsala wine

Preparation:

Step 1 –Heat half of the butter and half of the extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. When the oil and butter is hot and begins to shimmer, place the tenderloin medallions into the skillet and cook to desired doneness, about 1 to 2 minutes each side. When done, remove from the pan and keep warm.

Step 3 – Reduce the heat to medium and add the shallots, garlic and mushrooms. Add a little more oil if necessary. Sauté the mushrooms a few minutes until they release there moisture and begin to brown. Add the Marsala wine and reduce by half. Scrape all the browned bits in the pan so they mix in. Add the beef stock and reduce to a simmer for a few minutes to reduce. Add the fresh thyme and the rest of the whole butter to enrich the sauce. Keep warm for service.

Presentation: Place the beef medallions on heated serving plates and lovingly spoon the Marsala sauce over the top and center of the medallions. Serve with a side of your favorite side.