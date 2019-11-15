One-Pan Stir-Fry!

Chef Mark Shoopman prepares an Asian Stir-Fry with Beef, Broccoli, and Sweet Peppers. So good, there were no leftovers for Yvonne to take home! Make some yourself- you’ll be glad you did!

Beef, Sweet Pepper and Broccoli Stir Fry

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Serves Four

Ingredients:

1 Pound Flank steak cut against the gain in thin strips

6 tablespoons Olive oil – Divided

1 cup Broccoli florets, lightly blanched in hot water

½ cup Low Sodium Soy sauce

3 tablespoons Sherry

¼ cup Cornstarch

1 cup Mini pepper rings

2 tablespoons Brown sugar

¼ cup Water

¼ cup Oyster sauce

¼ cup Beef broth

2 cloves Fresh garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Fresh ginger, minced

2 tablespoons Sesame seeds

Method:

In a bowl, mix together the ginger, sherry, soy sauce, garlic, soy sauce, cornstarch and brown sugar. Pour half of the mixture over the flank steak and reserve the second half. Mix the beef into the mixture to fully coat the meat.

Heat the half the oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat and add the blanched broccoli into the skillet and then add the pepper rings. Stir fry a minute until hot and then remove from the skillet and set aside. Allow the wok to get hot again and add the remaining oil. Add the beef laying it flat so it browns nicely. Flip and brown the other side. This process only takes a few minutes. Remove the beef to a plate and add the oyster sauce, beef broth and reserved liquid to the skillet and cook over high heat until it starts to thicken. Add the water if the sauce gets too thick too thin to the desired thickness. Next add the meat, peppers and broccoli to the skillet and stir to coat evenly.

Immediately and artfully arrange into heated serving bowls and garnish the top with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Serve with white or fried rice.