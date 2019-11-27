Super Stuffing!

Chef Mark Shoopman pays homage to his father by making his dad’s Thanksgiving Stuffing with Sausage and Sage. You’re gonna love it!
My Dad’s Thanksgiving Sausage and Sage Stuffing
“Ever since I was a little boy I can remember the sounds and smells of my dad’s holiday kitchen adventures every Thanksgiving morning. This by far was his best and my all-time favorite!”
Ingredients:
1 pound Ground pork sausage (can use Italian also), casings removed
1-1/2 cup Sliced mushrooms. Use your favorite.
4 ounces Butter, melted
½ cup Yellow onion, finely diced
½ cup Carrot, finely diced
2 tablespoons Fresh garlic, minced
½ cup Celery, chopped
1 tablespoon Fresh sage, chopped, or dry rubbed
1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme leaves, minced
2 tablespoon Flat leaf parsley, rough chopped
½ cup Dried cranberries
8 cups Sourdough bread, cut into ½ inch cubes and toasted or dried.
As needed Chicken or vegetable stock, low sodium preferred
2 eggs Lightly beaten, optional. It will work fine without the eggs
To Taste Freshly ground pepper
To Taste Sea salt
Prepare the Stuffing
- In a large skillet cook the sausage over medium-high heat until done. Add the garlic, celery, onion and carrots. Sauté until soft and they begin to caramelize, (about 2 minutes). Add the mushrooms, sage, and thyme and continue to sauté two minutes more. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Place the bread crumbs into a large bowl and cover with the sausage mixture and melted butter. Add the cranberries and then add the stock 1 cup at a time or until you reach the desired consistency. We want it to bind and be more moist than dry. Add the eggs and mix them in. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and place the mixture in a lightly greased casserole dish large enough to accommodate the stuffing.
- Bake covered with foil in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes, remove the foil and continue cooking until reaching an internal temperature of 140 degrees and toasty on top.