Super Stuffing!

Chef Mark Shoopman pays homage to his father by making his dad’s Thanksgiving Stuffing with Sausage and Sage. You’re gonna love it!

My Dad’s Thanksgiving Sausage and Sage Stuffing

“Ever since I was a little boy I can remember the sounds and smells of my dad’s holiday kitchen adventures every Thanksgiving morning. This by far was his best and my all-time favorite!”

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground pork sausage (can use Italian also), casings removed

1-1/2 cup Sliced mushrooms. Use your favorite.

4 ounces Butter, melted

½ cup Yellow onion, finely diced

½ cup Carrot, finely diced

2 tablespoons Fresh garlic, minced

½ cup Celery, chopped

1 tablespoon Fresh sage, chopped, or dry rubbed

1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme leaves, minced

2 tablespoon Flat leaf parsley, rough chopped

½ cup Dried cranberries

8 cups Sourdough bread, cut into ½ inch cubes and toasted or dried.

As needed Chicken or vegetable stock, low sodium preferred

2 eggs Lightly beaten, optional. It will work fine without the eggs

To Taste Freshly ground pepper

To Taste Sea salt

Prepare the Stuffing