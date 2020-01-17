Chef Mark Shoopman turns on the flavor without turning up the calories in his Tangy Shrimp Salad with Greek Yogurt recipe. Delicious, and easy to make! Here’s the recipe:

Tangy Shrimp Salad with Greek Yogurt

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC

Ingredients:

1 pound Large shrimp, peeled, deveined, cooked and coarsely chopped, or small whole

¼ cup Greek yogurt

¼ cup low fat mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Seasoned rice vinegar

2 teaspoon Honey

1 tablespoon Fresh dill, finely chopped

¼ cup Celery, fine diced

¼ cup Red bell pepper, finely diced

¼ cup Yellow bell pepper, finely diced

¼ cup Vidalia onion, finely diced

¼ cup Fresh avocado, diced

¼ cup Fresh Pineapple, finely diced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard or course ground mustard

To Taste Freshly ground black pepper

To Taste Sea salt

Method:

Whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, honey, rice vinegar, dill and season lightly with salt and pepper. Lovingly fold in the other ingredients ending with the shrimp. Cover and refrigerate until fully chilled.

Can be served stuffed in a pita, on toast points or in Romaine lettuce leaves or over salad greens too!