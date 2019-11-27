Local company provides food for 100+ homeless people in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Thanksgiving came early for Salvation Army clients in downtown Peoria.

Employees from a Creve Coeur company, Perfect Choice Exteriors, visited the shelter, serving pre-Thanksgiving meals at the Sylvia Fites Services Center.

We spoke with a donor, who says they had a packed house, and plenty of food.

“We brought enough food, we have Mike Knot, from Mike Knots Rib company he brought down a food truck. We’ve got turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy corn. We have enough for about 120 people. We’re anticipating serving 100, 110,” said Jim Wisner.

He says Perfect Choice Exteriors does Thanksgiving projects every year, but this is the first time they’ve partnered with the Salvation Army to serve food.

“Every year we try to give back. Last year we did some windows, the year before we did a roof. This year, I got with the owner and we said ‘Hey, let’s do a dinner, a pre-thanksgiving dinner for all those in need,” Wisner said.