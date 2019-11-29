Local landmark restaurant set to close in December

PEORIA – After over 30 years in business Sterling family restaurant is set to permanently close.

The Sterling family restaurant first opened its doors to Peoria in 1989, and now is set to close them for good this December 29th. The owner, Louie Trilikis, who immigrated to central Illinois 31 years ago from Greece is retiring this year and not renewing his building lease.

Sterling served many families over the years on its Sterling Avenue location across from Northwoods Mall. Among those who dined at Sterling is former president Gorge W. Bush leading it to sometimes being referred to as “The place where George ate”.

The building will be getting torn down after the lease runs out and the owners do not plan to relocate.

Trilikis said his favorite part of owning the restaurant was the people he got to meet in doing so. he said the business brought him happiness and added he hopes to see as many of his regulars as he can before closing his doors.