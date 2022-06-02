PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters responded to an auto repair shop in Peoria Thursday afternoon for a report of a vehicle on fire inside a building.

The fire was at Herring Performance is located at 911 W. Detweiller, near the intersection with Hale Street.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, a high-performance drag racing car was being tuned when it burst into flames.

The business owner was able to escape unharmed and was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

An estimated $70,000 in damage was done to the building, and an additional $1.2 million to the contents inside.