$1.5 trillion bill aiming to rebuild America’s infrastructure awaiting House approval

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A $1.5 trillion bill aiming to rebuild American infrastructure goes to the House today.

The goal of the Moving Forward Act is to jump-start the economy and not only rebuild America’s roadways, bridges, and public transit, but also schools and housing.

Democratic Representative Cheri Bustos says by investing in families, workers, and communities across the country we can support American manufacturing and create millions of jobs.

“You can’t expect towns to bear the financial burdens of rebuilding what has really become a crumbling infrastructure, you can’t ask communities to do that on their own,” said Bustos. “So under the Moving America Forward Act, Illinois would see an increase in federal support for projects like Peoria green and water infrastructure needs.”

Bustos says she expects the law to pass at the House.

