PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More funds to improve roads and infrastructure will soon be coming to the Village of Creve Coeur.

According to a press release from State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), Creve Coeur will receive $1,705,615 as part of the Rebuild Illinois Plan.

The money will go towards reconstructing nearly 5,000 feet of Wesley Road. The project is one of 34 recently announced projects that will invest more than $50 million in infrastructure across the state.

“Thousands of miles of roads across the state have already seen repairs and upgrades through the Rebuild Illinois plan,” said Koehler. “Some of these roads, like Wesley, are right here in our back yard, and their maintenance is vital to our community”

The Rebuild Illinois plan is allocating $1.5 billion to be used for municipal, township, and county projects across the state across a three-year time frame.

A full list of projects funded by the Rebuild Illinois plan is available on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website.