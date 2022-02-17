PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — $1 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been allocated for the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the Great Lakes.

Most of the money will be used to clean up and restore 25 severely degraded sites, referred to as “Areas of Concern” by the EPA. They are polluted with industrial chemicals that affect drinking water quality for millions of Americans.

“The advantage of this influx of money from the bipartisan infrastructure law is that it allows all of this work to be advanced really, really quickly. So we can do more of it quicker than we otherwise would be able to do,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.

McCabe said it is the biggest investment ever into the Great Lakes. She said the Great Lake is an important economic driver for the Midwest, so cleaning them up will have downstream benefits.

“So $1 invested in the Great Lakes returns over $3 in economic activity. These are regional gems, the Great Lakes, in terms of the water resources, the fisheries, tourism and so definitely the advantages of this are going to totally spill over into the entire region,” she said.

McCabe said 22 out of 25 will be cleaned up in 2030, with significant progress on the remaining three sites.

“The goal is to get them off that list and restore the water quality, restore the ecosystems so that they are fully usable by the communities that live around them, and…bring advantages to the whole region,” she said.

McCabe said the Great Lakes generate about 1.3 million jobs for the region.