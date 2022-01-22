1 dead, 2 others injured after shooting incident in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a shooting incident near McKnight and McClure Street in Galesburg Saturday.

According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to a report of shots fired with multiple victims at approximately 4:20 a.m.

Officers located one man dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. A second man who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds was located and transported to OSF St. Mary’s hospital in Galesburg. A third female shooting victim was also transported to St. Mary’s hospital.

Both victims were transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for further treatment.

According to Galesburg police, their preliminary investigation indicates all the shooting suspects are currently in custody.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Galesburg Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044.