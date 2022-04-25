UPDATE (2:35 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly crash.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Richard D. Sally, of Pekin, was headed south bound on Knoxville when he collided with a truck.

Sally was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, unresponsive, breathless, and pulseless. Despite resuscitative efforts, sally was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m.

The autopsy demonstrates that Sally suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, and most likely died instantly.

The toxicology is still pending.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 38-year-old man is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday night.

At approximately 7:54 p.m. Sunday, Peoria police were called to the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Hickory Grove Road, where a group of motorcycles was heading southbound on Knoxville Avenue, according to Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

A panel truck heading northbound made a left turn onto Hickory Grove Road, causing one of the motorcyclists to hit the side of the truck. The victim was then run over by another motorcycle.

He was taken to OSF, where he later died.

No one has been arrested at this time. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said more information will be released following an autopsy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.