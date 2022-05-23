ELM GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon, Public Information Officer Billie Ingles confirmed.
At approximately 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Pekin police responded to the crash at the intersection of Towerline Road and Veterans Drive.
Police said the motorcycle was headed northbound on Veterans Drive when a car entered the roadway from Towerline Road, turning left into the southbound lane.
The motorcycle then hit the car, which ejected the motorcycle driver.
Lifeflight took the motorcycle driver to a local hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not released any additional information at this time.