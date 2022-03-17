BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man who was hit by a car Tuesday night died Wednesday morning.

According to the Champaign County Coroner, 54-year-old Darrin R. Walker was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital from a traumatic head injury following the crash.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomington police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of S. Main Street and W. Stewart Street. There, they found Walker, who had been hit by a car.

Both the driver and Walker were transported to the Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal. While the driver was treated and released, Walker was later sent to Carle Clinic in Champaign due to the severity of his injuries,

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal A. Simington issued a statement regarding Walker’s death.

“We are saddened by this traffic accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Walker’s family and friends. As outdoor temperatures increase, so will the users of the highway system, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcycles. Please be mindful and alert of these changes in activities. Be alert, watch your speed, and eliminate distractions. The Bloomington Police Department needs everyone to do their part to help us reach our goal of reducing crashes by 10% this year.” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal A. Simington

The crash is still under investigation, and toxicology results for Walker are pending.