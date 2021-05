PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash near Sterling and Gilbert Ave in Peoria Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Fire Battalion Chief on the scene, the deadly three car crash occurred around 8:30 p.m.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, and two more were sent to a local hospital.

Police have closed off the area, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

