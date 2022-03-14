CHENOA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after crashing into a semi near Chenoa Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was traveling eastbound on Rt. 24, when Grzegorz D. Wisiecki, 55, from Romeoville, was traveling westbound at the same time, according to Illinois State Police.

For unknown reasons, the woman drove into the westbound lane and struck Wisiecki’s semi. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was shut down temporarily for the crash investigation. It was reopened at approximately 12:20 p.m.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said the identity of the woman will be released once the family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.