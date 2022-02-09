TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Route 9 and King Road Wednesday.

According to Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower, the crash occurred between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

Three people were involved in the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was life-flighted to a local hospital.

Route 9 will be closed for several hours while Illinois State Police reconstruct the scene of the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.