GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department responded to a shooting incident near West and Dayton Street at approximately 1:52 p.m. Thursday.

According to a press release, police located a victim with a single gunshot wound to their torso.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Several local schools were placed on temporary lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crimestoppers at (309) 344-0044.