UPDATE (4:17 p.m.) — According to an update from Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, a man was sent to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds Thursday.

Police initially responded to the area of Peoria and Archer Avenues at 2:07 p.m. on a 22-round shot spotter when they located the victim.

There is currently no suspect information available.

This incident remains under investigation.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired in the area of Peoria Avenue and Archer Avenue.

There is heavy police presence and the area is blocked off.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.