PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a fight just before 3:30 a.m. near Callender Avenue and Cooper Street on Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police, a victim got into a fight with an unknown suspect and sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen. They were then transported to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no suspect information is available.

This incident remains under investigation.