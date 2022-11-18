PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday.

According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.

Officers located the male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Peoria police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.