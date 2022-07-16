PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One juvenile is dead and two more individuals injured after a shooting in Peoria at 2:32 p.m. near Central Avenue and Republic Street Saturday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter alert. Police located three male victims, two juveniles and one adult.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that one of the juvenile victims died at the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.