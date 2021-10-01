$1 million bond for man possessing, distributing child pornography

DWIGHT, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a Dwight man Wednesday for seven counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Evidence from an ongoing proactive investigation from January revealed 51-year-old David A. Fromherz had and shared child pornography through the internet.

State police executed a search warrant at Fromherz’s residence in Dwight on Sept. 29. Fromherz was taken into custody and transported to the Livingston County Jail.

Fromherz has been charged with three counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography (Class X Felony), one count of possession and dissemination of child pornography (Class 1 Felony), and three counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography (Class 2 Felony).

His bond has been set at $1 million.