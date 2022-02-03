$1 million bond set for accused child killer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a man charged with killing a two-year-old Thursday.

The bond for 25-year-old Shamari R. Williams has been set at $1 million, according to Peoria County Sheriffs Department Captain Chris Watkins.

Williams was originally arrested for aggravated battery of two-year-old Emorri Green, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder when her death was ruled a homicide.

The homicide remains under investigation. Williams is currently being held at the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Leigh at (309) 494-8392, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.