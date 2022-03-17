MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 156 in McLean County Thursday.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said the crash happened at approximately 9:31 a.m. as a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination slowed to a stop in traffic. A passenger vehicle failed to slow and hit the rear of the semi, leaving the driver with deadly injuries.

ISP said the investigation is active. Troopers have not released any additional information at this time.