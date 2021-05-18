1 person hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash at University and Nebraska

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of N. University St. and W. Nebraska Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

ISP said at about 12:25 p.m., a 2020 White Ford F-Series failed to stop at a red light and struck the driver’s side door of a 2014 Gray Nissan Altima. In the process, the Altima struck the front end of a 2014 White Ford F-Series.

The driver of the Altima was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said the crash involved a pursuit by a U.S. Marshall Task Force. He also said a deputy was assigned to that task force.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

