1 person killed in Hillside Drive shooting Thursday

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Livingston County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Thursday.

On May 20, 2021, at about 11:54 a.m., deputies arrived at Hillside Drive in Cullom and found a person who suffered a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead shortly after being found.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Livingston County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.