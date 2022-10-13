PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening.

Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter in the 200-300 block of North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.

The car had four children inside, none of whom sustained serious injuries.

The woman is in serious condition, said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echeverria.

Police are currently canvassing the area. There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.