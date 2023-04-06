FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash in Fulton County Thursday.

According to a Cass – Putnam Rescue Facebook post, multiple crews responded to the crash near Teddy Junction. The patient was flown to OSF Trauma Center.

Cass-Putman Rescue, Fulton County emergency medical association paramedics, Cuba fire protection district, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies, Air Evac and Anytime Towing we’re all dispatched to this incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.