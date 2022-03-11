BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Bloomington Friday morning.

At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot on Goose Creek Drive for a report of shots fired, where they learned a man was shot and transported to the hospital.

Officers found other evidence that a shooting occurred and pursued an investigation with a McLean County Canine Unit to search for a suspect.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released. The incident remains under investigation.