PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest directed patrol in Peoria led to 10 arrests, three vehicles being impounded, and the seizure of a firearm as well as illegal drugs.

Thursday’s directed patrol came as a result of approximately 34 vehicle stops, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Police included two notable incidents from the patrol:

200 blk. of N. MacArthur: At approximately 12:30 p.m. members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed a stolen vehicle at the above address. During the course of their investigation, officers observed a male identified as 44-year old Kareem Davenport sitting inside the vehicle and made contact with him. While officers were in the process of detaining the subject, he told SID members that he was armed with a loaded handgun. Police later determined that the weapon was stolen. While Davenport was in custody, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 blk. of W. Alta where Davenport was residing. During their search, officers located fraudulent ID cards from various states under a variety of names and keys to several high-end vehicles that have not been located at this time. Officers also located a large amount of paperwork for credit cards and vehicle loans inside the apartment. Davenport was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Obstructing Justice, Possession of a Fraudulent ID card, Obstructing Identification, Theft and Deceptive Practices. PPD Incident # 22-5556.

2900 blk. of W. Arlington at approximately 6:09 p.m. members of PPD’s Criminal Investigations division (CID) located 33-year old Curtis Derrell Lamar who is wanted for the arson that took place at the Lexington Hill Apartments main office. Police also located the vehicle that was involved in that incident in the 1800 blk. of S. Laramie. Lamar was detained and transported to the Peoria Police Department for interviewing purposes and subsequently arrested for Arson. Lamar was transported to the PCJ. PPD Incident # 22-5514.

“I am proud of the job the men and women of this department are doing to rid our streets of violent offenders. During each of these Directed Patrols, they have placed their lives on the line to make sure, illegal guns, drugs and criminals are off the streets of our great city. These dedicated officers are making a positive difference here when it comes to fighting crime.” Eric Echevarria, Peoria Police Chief

The directed patrol included members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID), Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Patrol Operations, and Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU).