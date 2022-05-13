PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested 10 individuals in their most recent directed patrol on Thursday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, in addition to the arrests, there were 42 vehicle stops, illegal narcotics seized, four tickets issued, one vehicle impounded, and two weapons seized.

Major Incidents from the directed patrol included:

Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigation’s division located a juvenile with an outstanding warrant near Adams and Green Street. The juvenile was apprehended, and police located a stolen glock handgun with an extended magazine on his person. The juvenile was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for weapon charges and the warrant on file.

While police were patrolling in the Lexington Hills area men fled from police on two different occasions. The two men eventually complied and were detained by officers. During a search of the area, officers located a stolen handgun. One of the men was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested, the other was released without charges. This case remains under investigation.

There was one reported motor vehicle theft. The vehicle was recovered but no suspects have been arrested.

“Our officers are continuing to do a great job with these Directed Patrols by making arrests and ridding our streets of illegal drugs and weapons. And while some cases do not end with arrests made, our officers are still dedicated to keeping these threats off the streets of our great city,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said.

28 officers participated in the directed patrol, including officers from the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, and Neighborhood Services Unit.