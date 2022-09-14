BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Roman Kannaday, 23, is facing ten criminal charges after police said he knowingly caused an apartment fire early Monday morning.

The apartment fire occurred on Keisha Drive some time before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was injured and three people were displaced from their home.

It is not clear whether Kannaday was inside the apartment building when the fire occurred.

Kannaday is charged with one count of aggravated arson, five counts of arson, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and one count for use of illegal fireworks.

He remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.