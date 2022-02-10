PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — About 28 vehicle stops in Peoria led to a slew of arrests and confiscations Wednesday.

Peoria Police continued their anti-violence initiative Wednesday and ended the evening by seizing illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, three vehicles, and three illegal firearms.

Multiple agencies were involved in the effort, including the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID), Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), and Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU).

Notable incidents in the anti-violence report included:

1800 block of W. War Memorial Drive: Tuesday, Feb. 8, information was gathered regarding the whereabouts of 27-year-old Robert A. White, wanted for murder in Peoria Police case #’s 22-68 and 22-77. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, during the course of their investigation, members of the Peoria Police Special Investigations Division, The Peoria Police Special Response Team, and the U.S. Marshalls Task Force located White. After obtaining a search warrant, officers quickly contacted White who eventually surrendered to officers without incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Peoria Police Department for questioning. After being interviewed, White was transported to PCJ and charged with the two homicides. PPD Incident # 22-68 & 22-77.

2400 block of W. Ann Street: Officers conducted a traffic stop at this location for a violation. At that time the driver exited the vehicle and refused to comply with lawful orders directed by members of the Special Investigations Division. After resisting arrest, the driver was eventually detained. Three passengers inside the vehicle were also detained. Officers seized three loaded handguns located inside the vehicle. The subjects were transported to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed. The driver was arrested for resisting police and traffic charges. The three passengers were arrested for weapon related charges. All four subjects were transported to PCJ. PPD Incident # 22-2516.

No ShotSpotter activations or new motor vehicle thefts were reported during the detail.