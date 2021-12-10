$10 stickers required for bulk item garbage pick up in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin residents who already pay for trash pickup might be surprised to find out getting rid of that old couch or mattress will cost them a little extra.

In April, Pekin City Council passed an ordinance excluding bulk items like furniture and mattresses as part of a regular garbage pick up.

“Now instead of unlimited curbside pick, residents are required to come in and get a sticker at City Hall,” said Justin Reeise, public work’s director of Pekin.

The new rules are for citizens to pay $20 a month for regular pickup, and then pay an additional $10 per bulk item.

Reeise said garbage drivers make between 600 and 800 stops per shift. He says the change in pickup rules makes for better time management.

“This allows us to really be able to track when stuff is coming out, so we can be appropriately scheduled,” he said.

Reeise said the item is usually picked up by the next day, but the ordinance allows for up to two weeks.

Pekin resident Kirstin Starr is getting rid of an old couch. She said it’s frustrating to have to pay extra.

“We figured we could put it on the curb, and they would just pick it up because we already pay for garbage,” she said.

Instead, she received a sticker notifying her to get a bulk item waste sticker from City Hall.

“It was kind of annoying that we had to do that, but the process was super easy. It was only $10, pretty cheap, I was thinking it would be a lot more money,” she said.

Reeise said the only way to get a sticker is in person at Pekin City Hall. There is no online portal yet, but he said anyone with questions can contact the Public Works office, and they will accommodate.