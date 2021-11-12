10-year-old hit-and-run victim dies as a result of injuries sustained in crash

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood officially confirmed that 10-year-old Troy Erving has succumbed to his injuries.

Erving was officially declared brain-dead at 8:15 a.m. Friday morning

As previously reported, Erving was the victim of a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Peoria.

The driver, 43-year-old Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria was taken to Peoria County Jail for leaving the scene of an accident with injury/death, failing to give aid or information, failing to report an accident, having a revoked driver’s license, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, having no insurance and having an expired registration plate.

Brunswig has a laundry list of traffic charges and is facing a meth felony charge from three months ago.
Just two months ago, she was charged with transporting/carrying alcohol in a car she was driving.

The Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office will be sent the case for review.

The family will host a vigil in his honor next Tuesday and has set up a GoFundMe to help offset costs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News