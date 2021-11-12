10-year-old hit-and-run victim dies as a result of injuries sustained in crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood officially confirmed that 10-year-old Troy Erving has succumbed to his injuries.

Erving was officially declared brain-dead at 8:15 a.m. Friday morning

As previously reported, Erving was the victim of a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Peoria.

The driver, 43-year-old Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria was taken to Peoria County Jail for leaving the scene of an accident with injury/death, failing to give aid or information, failing to report an accident, having a revoked driver’s license, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, having no insurance and having an expired registration plate.

Brunswig has a laundry list of traffic charges and is facing a meth felony charge from three months ago.

Just two months ago, she was charged with transporting/carrying alcohol in a car she was driving.

The Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office will be sent the case for review.

The family will host a vigil in his honor next Tuesday and has set up a GoFundMe to help offset costs.