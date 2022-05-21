PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria girl fighting a life-threatening seizure disorder had a wish granted Saturday.

Make-A-Wish Illinois volunteers and community members came together to build 10-year-old Luz Elena a Barbie Dreamhouse-style playhouse.

In 2017, Luz was diagnosed with a life-threatening seizure disorder and wished for a playhouse and swing set in her backyard to have a safe space to be free from the anxieties that seizures and hospitalizations bring.

Volunteers worked on the pink and purple playhouse for more than a year. It features a play kitchen, a swing set, and a dog bed for Luz’s pet chihuahua.

Luz’s mother, Jeanette Sandoval, said Luz’s was over the moon when she saw the playhouse.

“This is like making her feel better, Like having her own place when she don’t feel good,” Sandoval said.

