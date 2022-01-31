100 Black Men of Central Illinois helps shape futures through mentoring

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The organization 100 Black Men of Central Illinois is making a difference in the lives of local youth. The cornerstone of their work is their “Mentoring for Life” program.

The four pillars of the organization are financial and economic empowerment, health and wellness, education, and mentoring.

“We have members in each of the pillars, but I would say the most important pillar that we have is of course our mentoring and reaching out to the youth,” said Aaron Kilgore, a mentor with 100 Black Men of Central Illinois.

Each week, members host a program known as “Mentoring for Life” in Bloomington, Normal, and Peoria’s Carver Center. It is a program for young men ages 8-18, and its curriculum ranges from budgeting to a deep dive into Black history.

“We walk through a lot of those topics in order to help them be the most proactive and contributing people that they can be,” Kilgore said.

Jackson Andrews, a 15-year-old mentee, has been part of the program for about three years. He said the wisdom shared each Wednesday is invaluable.

“It’s really nice having older people teach us younger people about what it’s like for them and giving us advice on how to live our lives,” Andrews said.

Andrews said he has learned life lessons that are not taught in a traditional classroom.

“One of the best things I’ve learned is what it’s like to grow up as a black man, and how to stay safe, be myself, and enter myself into different communities,” Andrews said.

Often times after graduating from the program, Kilgore said mentees will reach out about their future achievements, whether it is grades or how they are doing in school.

“It’s fun to watch them go through the different paces as they mature into manhood,” Kilgore said.

He said he hopes “Mentoring for Life” gives young men a sense of service and understanding of who they are that carries into the future.

“They can be strong men who are contributing to society in amazing ways,” Kilgore said.