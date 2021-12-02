100% of McLean County ICU beds full, 99% of total beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County hospitals are reporting 100% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 27.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The McLean County Health Department is reporting 195 new cases of COVID-19 , bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 25,495.

At this time, 869 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 24,317 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There have been 287 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 622,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 7.3% through Dec. 1, 2021.