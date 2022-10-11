Molly Bishop is a local author. She is a fifth-generation Peoria County resident. We had the chance to sit down with her today to tell us a bit about her book, 100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die.



During the writing process, she was excited to be able to highlight what she loves about her home. So much so that her original list included over three-hundred fun things to do in Peoria. (Maybe we could convince her to do an extended cut!) She was able to cut the book down to a solid one-hundred vignette— with a few good honorable mentions.



One of Molly’s favorite things about Peoria is that we have over 9,000 acres of parkland. Peoria has one of the biggest park systems in the Midwest. As a casual hiker, she thinks that is pretty neat!



Some of the different activities she highlights are axe throwing and rock climbing, as well as our many restaurants, taverns, cafés, bookstores, and more! As Molly Bishop put it, “When people tell you there is nothing to do in Downtown Peoria… don’t believe them!”



The book has five different sections, as well as an itinerary to get the most out of Peoria.

For more Peoria highlights, you can purchase the book at Reedy Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

