PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria.

Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.

Proton beam therapy is a type of radiation therapy that uses protons instead of x-rays to treat cancer.

City officials will likely shut down Murray Baker Bridge in anticipation of the truck’s heavy load.

Once it arrives at OSF, a giant crane will slowly place the proton particle accelerator in a special concrete vault.

Traffic on NE Glen Oak Avenue near OSF St. Francis Medical Center will be limited from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 24.

The closure will run from the circle drive at Hillcrest Medical Plaza to the roundabout at E. Pennsylvania Ave. and Wayne St.

Patients and visitors traveling northeast on NE Glen Oak from Berkeley Avenue will still be able to access the circle drive at Hillcrest Medical Plaza, the Zone 2 registration entrance and Medi-Park 2.

Once complete, the Cancer Institute will be just the second center in Illinois and one of only 32 centers in North America to offer proton beam therapy.