100-year-old Lucille Epperson gets a special birthday surprise

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Celebrations like weddings and birthdays are getting canceled because of the coronavirus, but that’s not stopping one family from making things special.

Tuesday morning Lucille Epperson hit a milestone and celebrated her 100th birthday in a different way.

On her birthday, through the glass of the front door of her nursing home, Lucille smiled and waved at the five generations of family that came out.

Geared with signs and of course balloons, 100 to be exact. Everyone sang and cheered to bring Lucille joy on her special day.

And while it wasn’t exactly the birthday party they envisioned, her family was just happy to be with her.

“We’re a tight family and we love eachother and we love grandma. We’re sad that she has to be in there today but we’re happy we get to see her,” said Lucille’s granddaughter Jodie Sampson.

Lucille’s favorite gift today was a plant, Sampson says she is always talking about gardening and sometimes plucks a flower from the nursing home lobby to bring back to her room.