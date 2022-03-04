PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two days after a 44-year-old Peoria man was mistakenly released from the County Jail, officials are offering a reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Friday morning, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office said Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any information resulting in Jordan Watkins’ arrest.

Watkins was indicted Tuesday on a charge of predatory sexual criminal assault, with a bond set at $500,000.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Watkins was mistakenly released due to an “administration error.” According to Captain Chris Watkins, he was in the same pod as someone with the same last name.

Thursday morning, Captain Watkins said detectives and task force members searched for the inmate throughout Wednesday night. He added that authorities were following up on tips they received.

Watkins is 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair. Captain Watkins said the wanted man should be considered dangerous.

Those with any information on Watkins’ location are encouraged to call Investigations Lt. Corpus (309) 258-7160, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.