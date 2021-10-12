10,000 donations of blood needed to get back to normal supply

The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The need for blood is critical.

Leaders at the Central Illinois American Red Cross said they are still seeing an 11% decrease in blood donations for all types.

Central Illinois American Red Cross Executive Director Lynda Hruska said right now, they are seeing less than a day’s supply of blood on the shelves, and they should be at five days of supply.

“To get back to having a five-day supply of blood on the shelves, it’s going to take an additional 10,000 donations a week for about a month,” said Hruska.

Hruska said they typically see fewer blood donations as the holidays approach, and with less blood on the shelves already, she is worried patients who really need it will not be able to get it as easily.

“There’s simply no substitute for human blood we know that there are a lot of reasons for people not to give blood especially during this challenging time, but there is no substitute for that treatment, and so we really need folks who are eligible and able to come out and give at this time,” said Hruska.

Those looking to become a donor can visit the Central Illinois American Red Cross website.