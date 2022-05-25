BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Bloomington non-profits are getting additional money to improve the city’s west side.

McLean County Moms Demand Action and the West Market Street Council getting $10,000.

The money comes from a “crime prevention through an environmental design” grant from the group Everytown For Gun Safety.

With the cash, the two groups will beautify the area with planters, benches, and lights.

They will also start a violence intervention and prevention center.

“It’s going to be giving young people places and opportunities to talk about what’s going on rather than having the only option that they feel is available to them be toward violence,” said Co-Founder of West Market Street Council Laurie Bell.

The launch of the VIP center will be celebrated on June 4.

The groups will be hosting a block party in August to celebrate the beautification project.