$100,000 federal grant aims to improve safety on McLean County’s Veterans Parkway

MCLEAN COUNTY (WMBD) — Veterans Parkway in McLean County is getting some financial assistance from Washington, D.C. to help improve safety on the road.

The McLean County Regional Planning Commission has received a $100,00 federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Darin LaHood (IL-18) announced Tuesday.

The grant is expected to help develop a safety improvement plan for Veterans Parkway.

Members of the community will help identify potential safety improvements, including ramps with rolling access for those with disabilities, improved signage, land bridges, and curbside management. It will also include enhanced pedestrian, bicycle, and transit facilities.

“This is an important step being undertaken by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission to develop a safer Veterans Parkway in Bloomington-Normal,” Davis said. “As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to be an advocate for projects that are critical to the communities I serve. Thank you to Secretary Buttigieg and the Administration for recognizing the importance of investing in central Illinois’ infrastructure.”

“McLean County is working hard to develop a safer and more efficient Veterans Parkway in Bloomington-Normal,” LaHood said. “This important funding will help identify improvements and engage local community members to enhance the transportation system. In Congress, I will continue to work with Congressman Davis to support McLean County.”